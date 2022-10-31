Kelly Clarkson confesses on-air to parenting tactic that sparks reaction: 'I can't really judge' The American Idol winner is allowed to!

Kelly Clarkson is getting into the Halloween spirit ahead of her show, but on an earlier episode of the talk show, confessed to a minor bad deed concerning her two kids, River and Remington.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson opens up about moving on from her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

While speaking with actor Michael Ealy, the two bonded over covertly taking candy away from the pile their kids acquire while trick-or-treating.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson upstaged by son Remington in hilarious video

What's more, instead of confiscating them for health reasons, they'd take ones they liked for their own pleasure while not telling their children.

"See, I'm sneaky though, as a parent," she said. "So I can't really judge you, because I totally steal [my kids'] candy while they're sleeping."

As the audience roared with laughter, the two high-fived and Michael agreed with her as Kelly revealed more of the details of how she pulled her sweet heist off.

MORE: Kelly Clarkson relives beautiful memory with her two kids live on-air

"They go to bed, and I find my favorite things and I'm like 'yeah, that's mine.' And they don't remember. I'm like 'Oh, I don't know, I guess you didn't get that. I guess it didn't make it to the bag.'"

Michael, himself a father to son Elijah and daughter Harlem, said just as much as he retold accounts of his own late October nights.

Kelly and Michael confessed to stealing their kids' Halloween candy

"I lie or I 'act' as best as I can on Halloween night," he said, leaving Kelly in a fit of hysterics. I'm like 'Okay kids, it's great, you've got your candy, this is wonderful.

"Listen, you've got a big day tomorrow at school. You can't eat all your candy right now. Just give it to me. You guys go to bed and it'll be here in the morning. You can take little pieces every day moving forward.'"

MORE: Kelly Clarkson dons waist-cinching purple dress for moving on-air tribute

MORE: Kelly Clarkson dons figure-hugging dress as she makes unsettling confession about her kids: 'This was a bad idea'

He continued: "Them cats go to sleep, I sit on the couch. I start combing," to which Kelly added: "They're not that smart yet."

Fans were left very entertained by the entire exchange, with some deeming it a "tax," as one commented: "Can't be the only parent with a chocolate tax."

The American Idol winner shares her two kids with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Another said: "As a kid, my sister and I kept track of each piece of candy we had because of this," while a third added: "I'm lucky. My daughter is so picky and only eats Hershey's, Reese's, and M&M's, so I get all of the other candy."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.