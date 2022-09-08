Kelly Clarkson shares how she changed her show to spend more time with her children Family first!

Even though she was catapulted into fame nearly twenty years ago, Kelly Clarkson is now more successful than ever, and about to premiere the fourth season of her hit talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

However, regardless of her success and busy schedule, the star prioritizes her two children, daughter River Rose, eight, and son Remington Alexander, six, especially as a single mom.

She finalized her divorce from music manager Brandon Blackstock earlier this year, and as she prepares for a busy fall ahead, she opened up about how her approach to work has changed since.

Speaking with Variety for a story published on Wednesday, the singer revealed that she went so far as to change her show in order to spend more time with her children.

She explained: "This season, we pushed everything back 30 minutes. I made that call so that I can take my kids to school."

The daytime talk show host added: "And then my nanny picks them up. At least I have the mornings with them, and then I have nights with them."

The star's show comes back on 12 September

She acknowledged how lucky she is to have a great support system that allows her to be hands-on with both her children and her work, though she admitted she still faces "mom guilt."

"The scheduling can get tricky, but I have such a great team. Everyone at NBC is amazing, and everybody wants everyone to be successful. It's really helpful to have that type of unity in your environment at work," she said.

Kelly also announced she would be releasing a new album

Kelly made sure to spend as much time as possible with River and Remington prior to going back to work, and this past summer marked her very first without working in over twenty years.

She spent it in her ranch in Montana, and she revealed that her ex-husband was in the state as well, which facilitated their children spending time with both parents without needing to travel.

