How Harry and Meghan spend Thanksgiving with their children Archie and Lilibet The Sussex family like to celebrate the special event

It's Thanksgiving on 24 November, the national holiday celebrated in the US and Canada to give thanks for the blessing of the harvest and previous year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children Archie, age three, and Lilibet, one, are known to mark the special day as a family, with Meghan previously telling talk show host Ellen Degeneres of their plans. In 2021 Meghan revealed: "I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice."

Harry and Meghan share rare photo of LIlibet

We imagine the Sussexes' 2022 Thanksgiving will be a similar affair, with the family spending time together at home, possibly Meghan's mother Doria joining them and perhaps a few local friends.

Ellen is a close friend of Meghan and has attended the Duchess' home Halloween party before, so she could make the guestlist, while celebrity pals James Corden and family and Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry and children also live close by.

Meghan and her Thanksgiving turkey in 2016

In 2016, Meghan - who was still starring in the legal drama Suits at the time - posted a picture of herself on Instagram with a large, cooked turkey, which is traditional fare at Thanksgiving.

"Oh, that time I roasted a pretty perfect Thanksgiving turkey! The question is, can I do it again? The pressure is on," she wrote in the caption.

She previously shared her tips on the "perfect Thanksgiving turkey" on her since-deleted Instagram account and lifestyle blog, The Tig - and even included ideas for using up leftovers.

Meghan wrote on The Tig: "My favorite meal with Thanksgiving leftovers is my Turkey Tortilla Soup. It’s so satisfying, shakes up your tastebuds, and uses all of that glorious leftover turkey plus a few additional veg. Avoid the crowds for Black Friday, stay in your pajamas all day, and make this palate pleasing soup. Que rico!"

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland

We picture Meghan, Harry and their children all cosy in their PJs together, sitting around playing fun games and enjoying Meghan’s delicious homemade turkey leftover soup for lunch.

The Duchess also previously spoke of her own Thanksgiving traditions from her childhood on The Tig, writing: "Despite the contrast of my two worlds growing up, there was a powerful commonality: both my parents came from little, so they made a choice to give a lot – buying turkeys for homeless shelters at Thanksgiving, delivering meals to patients in hospice care, donating any spare change in their pocket to those asking for it, and performing quiet acts of grace – be it a hug, a smile, or a pat on the back to show ones in need that they would be alright."

The Sussexes with Archie as a baby

It appears that the couple are already instilling these kind values in their children. In a recent interview with The Cut for The New York Times, Meghan took journalist, Allison P. Davis, with her to collect Archie from his school and she documented their ritual in the article.

During the ride, she wrote: "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

She added: "At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. 'I ate one!' Archie contributes."

