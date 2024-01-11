11 best meal delivery services: Mindful Chef boxes, Gousto deliveries & more

Food delivery services have become very popular over the years, with Gousto and Hello Fresh leading the pack, but there are plenty of others to choose from.
All of these meal services - either the ready-to-cook ones or the ready-to-eat ones - can be a quick and convenient alternative to going to the local supermarket, shopping for supplies and then having to create a dish yourself. Plus, they can often save money in the long run - especially if you're someone who tends to waste a lot of fresh food.
A meal delivery service can save time and energy, and they're a great way to try new dishes. Plus, they can be a great option if you're cooking for one or planning meals for your whole family.
Keep scrolling to see our pick of the best meal delivery kits and boxes...
How we chose the best meal kits
- Testimonials: A lot of these websites feature testimonials from customers; some, good and some bad. We read though lots of verdicts to come to a conclusion. Some have also been tried by HELLO! staff members and family and friends.
- Cost-per-meal: With the cost of living on everyone's mind, no one wants to spend a huge amount of money on a meal delivery service and all of these suggestions are either affordable cost-per-meal OR there's a special deal on in order to save money.
- Flexibility: No one wants to be tied to a subscription service without any flexibility, so we ensured all those listed could be cancelled at any time.
HelloFresh: Best For Busy People
Why We Rate It
- Time saver
- Value for money
- Cutting food waste
- Family friendly
- Healthy options
With a variety of different options for different needs, HelloFresh is one of the UK’s leading meal delivery services and is currently serving all of the UK. Try the Family Box to create fuss-free dinners, the Rapid Box for meals that take under 20 minutes, or the single person meal delivery.
Get 60% off 1st box, 20% off for 2 months and free treats for life.
Gousto: Best For Families
Why We Rate It
- 75+ recipes to choose from every week
- Affordable offers throughout the year
- Pre-measured ingredients ensuring minimal food waste
- Family friendly
- Healthy options
- Easy-to-use recipe cards
The Gousto menu offers over 75+ recipes to choose from on a weekly basis, including some of Joe Wicks' Lean in 15 recipes. And it can cost as little as £2.99 per serving!
Get 60% off you first box and if you like it you can get 30% off all other boxes you order in your first month.
Mindful Chef: Best For A Reset
Why We Rate It
- Time saver
- Deliciously Ella collaboration
- Flexible membership; skip or cancel anytime
- 20 recipes to choose from each week
- Value for money
- Cutting food waste
- Family friendly
- Healthy options: No refined carbs, no gluten ingredients and the best proteins
Founded in 2015 by three Devon school friends Giles, Myles and Rob, the brand’s mission is to make healthy and sustainable eating easy through its range of options to suit all occasions; all of which are gluten and dairy free. Mindful Chef offers a range of vegan, fish and meat recipes, ensuring that all needs are catered for.
You can get 25% off your first four recipe boxes with the code NEW25X4 which is automatically applied.
Planty: Best For Vegans
Why We Rate It
- Health focused
- Excellent options for plant-based
- Time saving
- Value for money
- Cutting food waste
- Eco-friendly: Recycle, compost, or return the packaging to them for free
- Sides and dessert options
- Family friendly
Looking for plant-based meals? Planty customers simply build their own box with either 6 to 12 plant-based meals which can be delivered to your door on your chosen delivery date. Add more meals to get cheaper prices.
All meals are fresh-frozen, so all you need is an oven or microwave to reheat it and dinner is served! Choose from dishes such as Mac ‘no’ Cheese, BBQ Banana Blossom Burrito and Wild Mushroom & Truffle Rigatoni.
Order now, from £5.65 per meal. Choose 6 to 12 meals, plus up to 12 extras. Add more meals to get the best price.
Green Chef: Best For Busy People
Why We Rate It
- Health focused: Keto, Lower Carb, Flexitarian, Vegan, Pescatarian & Vegetarian options
- Time saving
- Value for money
- Works with small-scale suppliers
- Cutting food waste
- Family friendly
- Flexible subscription model
UK’s best healthy recipe box service catering to six different dietary preferences – vegan, veggie, pescatarian, keto, flexitarian and lower carb. All recipes are designed by Registered Nutritionist and Head Chef Anna Tebbs. Boxes start from £28.50 for 2 meals for four people.
And what's particularly handy is the flexible subscriptions, which mean you can skip a delivery if you have other plans!
Enjoy a total of £66 OFF throughout your first 5 boxes.
The Good Prep: Best For Fresh Ready Meals
Why We Rate It
- Health focused meals with snacks, juices and sides available
- Time saving
- Fresh means - never frozen
- 100% recyclable packaging
- Value for money
- Good extras available
- Cutting food waste
- Recommended by athletes
- Family friendly
The Good Prep helps you to stay on track with your health and fitness goals. Choose from several plans including Trim & Slim, Maintain & Sustain and Grow & Gain. Meals are delivered weekly and also come with optional snacks and detox juices.
A three-day plan starts at £66.50 and a five-day plan is £119.
Cutter & Squidge: Best For Dessert Fans
Why We Rate It
- Celebratory treats
- Time saving
- Value for money
- Vegan and wheat-free options
- Gift worthy
- Great for sharing
Cutter & Squidge is a family-run, all natural bakery created by two food obsessed sisters! Order cakes, biscuits, brownies and even afternoon tea hampers. There are also vegan and wheat-free options available.
You can order your freshly made cakes and biskies up to 60 days ahead, and as little as ordering by 4pm the day before (2pm on Sundays for nationwide delivery) for next day delivery.