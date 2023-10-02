Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton and Prince George's sweetest mother-son moments together

10 of Princess Kate and Prince George's sweetest mother-son moments

The Prince and Princess of Wales became parents for the first time in 2013

Kate Middleton and Prince George at Wimbledon 2022
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal CorrespondentLondon
The Princess of Wales became a mother for the first time in July 2013, when she gave birth to Prince George.

Since then Kate has seen her eldest child grow from a cheeky baby to a football-loving young boy.

The Prince and Princess are hands on parents to George, ten, and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

William and Kate are regulars on the school run and are said to plan their public duties around their children's routines.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess will not attend the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore on 7 November with the Prince.

HELLO! understands that George, who is in Year 6 at Lambrook school, is sitting exams on the same week and Kate wants to be at home to support him.

 We're taking a look back at all of Kate and George's sweet mother-son moments in the gallery below…

Christening day

Prince George's christening 2013© Getty
A proud day for William and Kate

Proud mum Kate carries George in her arms at his christening in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London in October 2013. The three-month-old Prince wore the traditional royal Honiton christening gown for the service, while his mother looked elegant in a cream ruffled Alexander McQueen coat and a Jane Taylor hat. 

First royal tour

Prince George snuggles into Kate Middleton's shoulder in New Zealand© Getty
Hugs for his mum

  George accompanied his parents on his first royal tour of Australia and New Zealand at just eight months old in April 2014. During a playdate at a parents' group in Wellington, George stole everyone's hearts when he lovingly snuggled into his mum's shoulder

Precious moments

Kate Middleton coos at baby George in Wellington, NZ© Getty
A cute mum and baby moment on tour

Another adorable moment was captured between mother and baby in Wellington as George enjoyed his outing. The little Prince was also spotted playing with his mum's hair. Too cute! 

First steps

Prince George crawls at the polo match while held by Kate Middleton© Getty
Growing up so fast

George appeared to take his first steps in public at a polo match in summer 2014 and mum Kate was pictured giving her son a helping hand. The pair enjoyed kicking a football together as they watched William compete on the field.

Family day

Kate Middleton and Prince George hold hands at the polo© Getty
A helping hand

The Prince enjoyed a family day out with mum Kate, his grandfather Charles and his royal cousins at the polo in 2015. The Princess beamed as she and George appeared to chase each other around the field.

Balcony appearance

Kate Middleton ruffles George's hair at Trooping the Colour 2016© Getty
Checking in with her eldest

The Princess was captured gently brushing back George's hair as they watched the fly-past from Buckingham Palace's balcony during Trooping the Colour in 2016.

George's first public engagement

Kate Middleton smiles at Prince George at RAF Fairford© Getty
Smiles for her boy

George had the best day with his parents when William and Kate took him to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in 2016. The Princess held her enthralled son in her arms as she pointed out the different aircraft.

Royal tour of Canada 2016

Kate Middleton playing with George on Canada tour© Getty
A playful moment

Kate and George had a quiet mother and son moment together at the children's party during the royal visit to Canada in 2016. The young royal seemed a little unsure at first but was soon spotted playing with bubbles, with a little encouragement from the Duchess.

Together at Christmas

George and Kate hold hands at Christmas concert© Max Mumby/Indigo
George attended his mother's carol concert in 2022

George sweetly held his mum's hand as they arrived at the Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December 2022.

Proud mum

Kate Middleton puts arm around Prince George at Trooping the Colour© Getty
A touching moment on the balcony

The Wales children have played a more prominent role at Trooping the Colour in recent years, with George, Charlotte and Louis all travelling in the carriage procession with mum Kate and Queen Camilla for the past two years. Kate was pictured putting her arm around her eldest son after watching the flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

