10 of Princess Kate and Prince George's sweetest mother-son moments

The Princess of Wales became a mother for the first time in July 2013, when she gave birth to Prince George.

Since then Kate has seen her eldest child grow from a cheeky baby to a football-loving young boy.

The Prince and Princess are hands on parents to George, ten, and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte, eight, and five-year-old Prince Louis.

William and Kate are regulars on the school run and are said to plan their public duties around their children's routines.

Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Princess will not attend the Earthshot Prize Awards in Singapore on 7 November with the Prince.

HELLO! understands that George, who is in Year 6 at Lambrook school, is sitting exams on the same week and Kate wants to be at home to support him.

We're taking a look back at all of Kate and George's sweet mother-son moments in the gallery below…

1 10 Christening day © Getty A proud day for William and Kate Proud mum Kate carries George in her arms at his christening in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace in London in October 2013. The three-month-old Prince wore the traditional royal Honiton christening gown for the service, while his mother looked elegant in a cream ruffled Alexander McQueen coat and a Jane Taylor hat.

2 10 First royal tour © Getty Hugs for his mum George accompanied his parents on his first royal tour of Australia and New Zealand at just eight months old in April 2014. During a playdate at a parents' group in Wellington, George stole everyone's hearts when he lovingly snuggled into his mum's shoulder

3 10 Precious moments © Getty A cute mum and baby moment on tour Another adorable moment was captured between mother and baby in Wellington as George enjoyed his outing. The little Prince was also spotted playing with his mum's hair. Too cute!

4 10 First steps © Getty Growing up so fast George appeared to take his first steps in public at a polo match in summer 2014 and mum Kate was pictured giving her son a helping hand. The pair enjoyed kicking a football together as they watched William compete on the field.

5 10 Family day © Getty A helping hand The Prince enjoyed a family day out with mum Kate, his grandfather Charles and his royal cousins at the polo in 2015. The Princess beamed as she and George appeared to chase each other around the field.

6 10 Balcony appearance © Getty Checking in with her eldest The Princess was captured gently brushing back George's hair as they watched the fly-past from Buckingham Palace's balcony during Trooping the Colour in 2016.

7 10 George's first public engagement © Getty Smiles for her boy George had the best day with his parents when William and Kate took him to the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in 2016. The Princess held her enthralled son in her arms as she pointed out the different aircraft.

8 10 Royal tour of Canada 2016 © Getty A playful moment Kate and George had a quiet mother and son moment together at the children's party during the royal visit to Canada in 2016. The young royal seemed a little unsure at first but was soon spotted playing with bubbles, with a little encouragement from the Duchess.

9 10 Together at Christmas © Max Mumby/Indigo George attended his mother's carol concert in 2022 George sweetly held his mum's hand as they arrived at the Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey in December 2022.

10 10 Proud mum © Getty A touching moment on the balcony The Wales children have played a more prominent role at Trooping the Colour in recent years, with George, Charlotte and Louis all travelling in the carriage procession with mum Kate and Queen Camilla for the past two years. Kate was pictured putting her arm around her eldest son after watching the flypast from the Buckingham Palace balcony.

