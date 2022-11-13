Toddling along with a big smile and a pink balloon in each hand, Alfie Andrews, the son of Ashley James and her partner Tommy Andrews, looks over the moon to be helping his parents share some exciting news exclusively with HELLO!.

As his T-shirt proudly states, the youngster is soon going to be welcoming a little sister, who is due next March.

"Finding out I’m having a girl is amazing – and I’m equally as excited at the thought of Alf being a big brother because he’s so caring and nurturing," says presenter, DJ and empowerment coach Ashley, as she and her boyfriend of three years invite HELLO! to their stylish Essex home to announce the sex of their second child.

Tech professional Tommy is equally as thrilled at the news. "I’ll throw everything into being the best possible dad I can be for her," he tells HELLO!.

Ashley is expecting a girl

Ashley, who rose to fame on the Bafta-winning TV series Made in Chelsea, shared the news she was expecting a sibling for 20-month-old Alfie with her Instagram followers in September.

It was the next step in a love story that began in October 2019, when she and Tommy reconnected via a dating app after first meeting at university and then, later, on a graduate scheme for the clothing brand Abercrombie & Fitch.

When Ashley introduced her firstborn exclusively in the pages of HELLO! last year, she was candid about her hopes for a girl – so was delighted when she found out she would be welcoming a daughter.

The family is excited for the new arrival

Tommy tells us: "The best thing was seeing Ash’s face when we found out the sex. For me, any situation was win-win, but I know how excited she was about the prospect of having a mini version of Ash in our lives."

Adds Ashley: "With Alf, I was really hoping for a girl. But now, I love being a boy-mum and I feel like there’s a real privilege in raising the next generation of men. So with this baby, I was much more relaxed.

"After experiencing a pregnancy loss earlier this year, I was just so pleased at the thought of being pregnant again. Finding out the baby was healthy was the biggest thing."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now.