Louise Redknapp surprises with heart-melting baby photo – fans react The presenter is a proud mum to two boys

Louise Redknapp, 48, is a doting mum to two boys, Charley, 18, and Beau who recently celebrated his 14th birthday!

SEE: Louise Redknapp showcases insane abs as she teases exciting music

To mark the occasion the presenter shared an array of sweet family snaps, including the most adorable throwback of baby Beau being kissed by his mum.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Louise Redknapp visits son Charley stateside

Fans flocked to the comments section to send Louise's son birthday wishes, and many gushed over the wholesome photos.

"Lovely family photos," wrote one, while a second commented: "Isn't he beautiful."

Louise shared a range of sweet photos

Many pointed out Beau's resemblance to his famous dad Jamie Redknapp. "He is so tall and he is the split image of his dad," penned one, and: "Dead ringer for his dad," added another.

Jamie and Louise co-parent their boys, and the former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017.

MORE: Louise Redknapp dons leather look to announce 'new beginnings' - fans thrilled

READ: Harry Redknapp details 'difficult' period when Louise Redknapp and his son Jamie divorced

The footballer didn't feature in Louise's collage of birthday images, but they did showcase many happy memories of the singer with her boys. Shots included them on holiday together and Beau lifting his mum over his shoulder when messing around at home.

It's been all change recently at Louise's family home as her eldest Charley has relocated to Arizona.

Louise's son Charley has moved away

The star opened up to The Sun's Fabulous Magazine about how she felt torn. "It's really on my mind. I know I mustn't stand in his way and I've got to encourage him all the way. I said 'Can you just go to New York? It doesn't take long to get there!' But knowing him it will be the furthest away place."

Ahead of Charley's big move, Louise spoke to exclusively to HELLO! and said: "I'll literally cry about ten times a day, he goes this weekend. I'm sure many women reading this have been there. We are really close me and Chaz, he's been a huge strength for me, having him here, he's like one of my best little mates."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.