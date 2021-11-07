Exclusive: Nicki Shields and husband Mark Sainthill are expecting their second child We are so happy for the couple!

In an exclusive interview and photoshoot with HELLO! magazine, Formula E television presenter Nicki Shields has revealed that she and her husband Mark Sainthill are expecting their second child.

And Nicki, who already has two-year-old son Arthur with Mark, also tells the magazine how the new addition is going to be a boy. "I really wanted a brother for Arthur, it is something very special to have," she told HELLO! "I think he's going to be very lucky.

"We told him: 'Mummy's going to have a baby. Would you like a brother or sister?' He did say he wanted a sister but we now refer to the baby as a brother and he doesn't seem to have noticed. He seems quite happy about it and he points to my tummy quite a lot."

Nicki, who is 20 weeks pregnant, also told HELLO! about the unusual way she discovered she and Mark were going to be parents again.

Nicki Shields is expecting her second child with husband Mark Sainthill

"Finding out I was pregnant again really took me by surprise," Nicki said as she posed with Arthur and Mark at their beautiful West London home.

"It had been my husband’s 40th that month, so we weren't really trying because I wanted to enjoy all the parties. But when I was going for my vaccine, I thought I had better just double check... I didn't think for a minute it was going to be positive. And I almost didn't even bother to wait for the results but suddenly I saw this really faint line and I was like: 'Oh! Hang on a minute!' So I rushed out of the vaccine centre and said to the staff: 'There’s been an emergency, I've got to go!' I jumped into a taxi in a bit of a flap and rushed home and told Mark. He was very happy – surprised but happy."

And she says her husband of seven years stepped up when she experienced nausea and fatigue at the start of the pregnancy.

"He has been amazing. He has always been very hands-on but even more so in the last couple of months, so I can rest a bit more. Thankfully, I am now feeling much more back to normal: I am feeling good."

