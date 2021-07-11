Just days before she turns 40, Sarah-Jane Crawford has been given the best birthday gift she could have wished for. "I'm having another baby!" she has exclusively revealed to HELLO! in an exclusive interview and photoshoot.

The presenter and her football manager partner Brian Barry-Murphy already have daughter Summer, who turns one in August. "It's one of those things that's a little bit surreal," she adds. "I never thought I'd have one baby, let alone two."

Sarah-Jane's due date is in the autumn, and there will be just 16 months between the new arrival and Summer. But, she tells HELLO!, she's up for the challenge.

"People say, 'Oh, brilliant, our kids grew up together, they're best friends'. I think there's a lot of practical reasons and emotional reasons, in terms of siblings, why it's good," says the star, who suffered a miscarriage before welcoming Summer and was advised she may need to turn to IVF to have children. "But I don't think I've necessarily had the luxury to think, 'You know what, I'll space them out a bit'."

Sarah-Jane says she was aware that, at the age of 39, things may not be as easy. "We find it hard to accept that we have evolved as a human race in so many ways – women are now more educated than ever before, we have impressive careers.

"But ultimately, what hasn't changed is that there will come a day, on average, in your 40s, where you can't have any more children. And that's just the fact of the matter."

Sarah-Jane with her daughter Summer

In the interview Sarah-Jane, a vegan, admits she has been craving meat. But she is determined not to give in. "The worst thing is, sometimes people will go 'Oh, listen to your body. You obviously need the meat if you're craving it'. But I know it would make me so ill to just suddenly start eating meat. I haven't touched meat in six years!"

