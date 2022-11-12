Rachel Riley stuns fans with how much daughters have grown in rare video The Countdown star is a mum-of-two

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are doting parents to two young girls, and on Saturday the stars melted hearts with a sweet video of the pair.

The Countdown star had taken her young girls to an event hosted by Fuse Comms, which specialises in clothing and toys for young children, and the pair had a great time! Baby Noa resembled a ballerina in a stunning tulle dress as she stood up on the sofa, while Maven twirled around a gorgeous little dress, which featured a jewel-encrusted top.

Also there for the young pair were plenty of interesting games and Noa had a great time putting multicoloured pebbles onto a board, while Maven appeared to be playing with a jigsaw. Even Pasha was impressed as he made a small cameo at the end of the clip.

The clip said: "Toddler clothes envy," on it, before Rachel added: "Thanks Shoshana, the girls loved the press day @fusecomms loads of birthday/Christmas ideas, and that's just for presents for me."

Although fans loved the sweet video, they couldn't believe how grown-up the two young children were, as one said: "Crickey. Your girls are growing fast. It doesn't seem that long ago that Noa was born & Maven looks like she's ready for school. Like their parents, they are lovely."

Noa enjoyed her outfit

Others were impressed with the clothes on show, with one posting: "Beautiful so many pretty outfits," and another added: "My daughter has just got so excited by the dresses."

Last month, the family of four enjoyed a holiday break together, and Rachel shared some sweet photos as they made memories to last a lifetime.

"Just back from our first family holiday as a foursome," she wrote alongside two holiday pictures. "The toddler cried when it was time to go home, leave her new best friends and give the hotel's rental bicycle back.

"Told her if she's good Father Christmas will bring her one but tried to say it in Russian, where 'to write to' and 'to pee' are quite similar, so apparently I've told her if she wants a bike for Christmas she needs to 'pee in Santa'… Hope he understands."

Maven also loved the outfits

She added: "Ps thanks @freya_lillie_ for the gorgeous handmade outfits. We all love them. #gifted."

Fans rushed to post heartwarming messages, with one writing: "Gorgeous pics, Rachel, hope you are well." Another remarked: "They grow up fast, don't they?"

A third post read: "Awww bless, I remember being gutted as a kid saying goodbye to holiday friends. Hope her 'peeing' sees a new bike from the big red guy."

