Michelle Obama shares rare insight into private life with daughter Sasha The former First Lady has talents galore

Michelle Obama may be one of the busiest public figures around, particularly as she gears up for the release of a new book, but she doesn't shy away from spending time on her hobbies.

MORE: Michelle Obama details her reality of menopause, weight gain and 'hot flashes'

The former First Lady appeared in a televised conversation with Robin Roberts to promote her book The Light We Carry and talked about her love for knitting.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Malia and Sasha Obama's style evolution

In fact, during their talk, she even brought out a bunch of her half-finished projects and supplies that she had handy in her bag.

"This is a project that I've been working on for a while," she said of a salmon colored creation, a sweater that she was in the middle of completing.

MORE: Michelle Obama shares 'fun' update on daughters Sasha and Malia

Robin definitely seemed quite impressed as Michelle continued: "I made this with my own hands. I have many things. I've made sweaters, halter tops.

"Sasha, I made her a halter top that she wears to death. It is so cute on her, very boho-chic," she said of her 21-year-old younger daughter.

Michelle talked to Robin about her love of knitting - even for Sasha

She proudly declared herself a "knitter," to Robin's joy, who shared a clip capturing the moment on her social media and wrote: "'Yes, I'm a knitter.'

"I love how proud #MichelleObama is of her new hobby. The former first lady has crafted several pieces and even knitted a shirt for her daughter Sasha."

MORE: Michelle Obama's daughter Sasha's real name revealed - and it might surprise you!

MORE: Michelle Obama steals the show in form-fitting satin black suit for special night out

Fans loved seeing the glimpse of their life as a family and flocked to the comments section of the video to express the same.

One gushed: "Oh she needs to come out with a sweater collection!" while another said: "Mrs Obama, please start an Etsy so I can buy your creations!"

The two opened up about finding support and strength in their ABC News special

A third also commented: "Sensational show, Michelle Obama will always be The First Lady to me," while a fourth added: "She always gives us light to be empowering."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.