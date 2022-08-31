Sasha Obama unveils bold new look as she heads to college for her senior year The student looked so different

Barack and Michelle Obama's youngest daughter, Sasha, is all grown up and sporting an on-trend new look.

The 21-year-old showcased a casual appearance in low-slung, baggy jeans, a purple tank and abundance of chunky jewelry as she was snapped on campus at USC.

In the photos published by the Daily Mail, Sasha, looked right at home as she walked confidently through the crowds with her Airpods in.

She carried, what appeared to be, a vape in her hand and wore her long hair loose.

Sasha looked very different from her days in the White House and has come a long way since the years she spent there with her family.

Michelle's youngest turned 21 earlier this year and at the time, the Former First Lady couldn't help but pay tribute to her.

The mom-of-two delighted her social media followers with a throwback snapshot from when Sasha was a baby.

The girls have grown up a lot since their days in the White House

In the image, she was cozying up to her little girl who was adorable with her chubby cheeks.

She wrote: "My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman. But you will always be my littlest pea. I'm so proud of the human you are becoming. Love, your Mommy."

Fans were stunned that Sasha was 21 already. They commented: "Beautiful," and, "I love this photo," and there were heart-emojis and many people who couldn't get over what an adorable baby she was.

Sasha turned 21 earlier this year and her mom paid tribute with a throwback photo

Sasha is going into her senior year at the university in Los Angeles. She has been living there with her sister, Malia, after transferring from the University of Michigan to USC to finish college.

