Barack Obama, 60, lit up Instagram on Sunday with a heartfelt Father's Day tribute that not only honoured his role as a father to daughters Malia, 23, and Sasha, 21, but also celebrated all dads and father figures.

The former President of the United States shared a heartwarming photograph of his two daughters posing with their mother Michelle Obama, 58. The politician was pictured taking a photograph of his family as they stood against a portrait of Michelle on display.

His caption read: "Happy Father's Day to all the dads and father-figures celebrating today! Of all that I’ve done in my life, I’m most proud of being Malia and Sasha's dad...and the family's designated photographer."

Fans were quick to react to the star's sweet family post, with many flooding the social media post with captions directed at Michelle's fashionable outfit and radiant glow.

Barack shared the heartwarming snap of his family on Instagram

"Omg, I love how the FLOTUS looks like a sibling to the girls. Cutest family! Happy Father’s Day!" wrote one fan, while another penned: "Not Michelle looking like one of their lil friends [heart eye emoji]."

"Michelle looks freaking amazing - she’s fire," quipped a third fan, while another wrote: "Michelle is slaying here!!!"

It seems fans couldn't get over how glamorous mother-of-two Michelle looked in the candid post, likening her ageless features to those of her younger daughters.

It's not the first time the Obamas have given fans a glimpse inside their extremely close relationship. Earlier this year, on Mother's Day, the former First Lady took to Instagram with a rare throwback snapshot of herself with Sasha and Malia and her mother Marian.

The four looked remarkably alike in the stunning photograph, and Michelle penned a heartfelt tribute to the group to go along with it.

The Obamas share an incredibly close bond

She wrote: "Happy #MothersDay! I'm so thankful for the love, guidance, and care that my mom has instilled in me. I've shared so much of her wisdom with my own daughters over the years."

