Michelle Obama shares 'fun' update on daughters Sasha and Malia

Michelle Obama and her husband Barack are the proud parents of two daughters, Malia and Sasha, who are all grown up and living away from the family home.

Despite now being empty-nesters, Michelle recently admitted that it was "fun" to see her daughters "adulting in the world" and shared a sweet update on how they are both coping with living without their famous parents.

While discussing her highly-anticipated new book, The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts, Michelle recalled the time that Sasha and Malia played hosts to their parents in their shared apartment.

"They had invited us over before dinner to have cocktails at their apartment and they had prepared a charcuterie tray and tried to make two very weak martinis," Michelle explained.

"They realized they didn't have any of the ingredients, but they were trying to, they were hosting us. And it's just fun, watching them become themselves," she added.

The pair are both living in Los Angeles, where Malia is working and Sasha is studying, and are currently housemates.

Malia and Sasha now live together in LA

Sasha, 21, has been completing her senior year at the University of Southern California after transferring over from the University of Michigan.

Meanwhile, Malia, 24, is enjoying a successful career over there, working as a screenwriter for Donald Glover's new TV series Hive, having graduated from Harvard University.

Speaking to Vanity Fair earlier this year, Donald spoke about the Beyonce-inspired project and opened up about Malia's work on it too, having nothing but praise for the budding professional.

The Obama's former home was The White House

"Her writing style is great," he said: "She's just like, an amazingly talented person. She's really focused, and she's working really hard."

Although they are often pictured out and about in LA, both Malia and Sasha are not active on social media, although their parents occasionally share photos of them on their own accounts.

