Everything Zara and Mike Tindall have said about baby number four – details

Royal mother Zara Tindall shares three children with her retired rugby-player husband and current I'm A Celebrity star Mike Tindall: daughters Mia, age eight, and Lena, four, and baby boy Lucas, one year.

It must be a busy household in their home at Gatcombe Park, Gloucestershire with three kids running around and Zara's eventing career – but is the Tindall family now complete, or are they are thinking of having a fourth baby?

Zara, 41, and Mike, 44, had a huge surprise when they welcomed little Lucas in March 2021, as his delivery was so quick they didn't make it to hospital in time.

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Rugb‪y podcast, proud father Mike said: "Sunday got even better because a little baby boy arrived at my house," adding how little Lucas, "Arrived very quickly. Didn’t make it to hospital. On the bathroom floor."

He told listeners: "So yeah, it was running to the gym, get a mat, get into the bathroom, get the mat on the floor, towels down, brace, brace, brace."

Mike elaborated on Lucas' birth last week on I'm A Celebrity. Opening up about the birth of his son, Mike explained: "Lucas was rapid. Third one. As we got our stuff to go to hospital, she got out of the bath, she could barely stand, she was shaking. The midwife was like, 'She's not making the hospital.'

The experience was incredibly painful for Zara, but it also turned out that Mike shared in some of the pain, as he added: "She almost choked me to death. You can't say anything can you? 'Can you let go, you’re really hurting me?!'"

Mike and Zara with Mia as a baby

Mike also spoke of how his family is now complete, telling listeners: "I literally was like 'Yep, snip, snip, snip' I've got a boy. I’m out. I'm out of here."

It sounds like Mike is loving being a boy dad, as he revealed: "The best thing about being at home, the best thing was, as soon he’s wrapped up, he’s skin on skin, straight downstairs. TV room. Golf on. This is what we're doing."

Zara is a mum of three

Back in December 2020, Mike said on the same podcast that his eldest daughter Mia had been asking for another sibling, so was thrilled to discover her mum was expecting a third baby.

Mike divulged at the time: "She'll be happy about it, she’s been requesting another sister or brother, so we’ve hopefully fulfilled that role for her.

"She just wants something different now, Lena's growing up she’s two-and-a-half now, she wants something younger to play with and dress up."

Zara at an equestrian event with daughter Mia

Meanwhile, Zara has a successful career as an eventer and now three kids to juggle too so we can imagine she may well stop at three children.

Zara has also spoken before about the two miscarriages she suffered.

Revealing the devastating news in an interview with the Sunday Times, she said: "For me, the worst bit was that we had to tell everyone - everyone knew. I had to go through having the baby because it was so far along. I then had another miscarriage really early on."

She added: "It was a time when my family came to the fore and I needed them. "You need to go through a period where you don't talk about it because it's too raw, but, as with everything, time's a great healer."

