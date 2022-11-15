Stacey Solomon's cute photo of mini-me daughter Rose leaves fans confused

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Solomon and her youngest children Rex, three, and her one-year-old mini-me daughter Rose headed out for a picture-perfect adventure on Monday afternoon – but fans were left confused.

READ: Do Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash disagree on having another baby?

When the Loose Women star shared the beautiful photo montage of her autumnal forest walk with her tots on Instagram, her 5.4 million followers instantly fell in love. Stacey, Rex and Rose coordinated in cosy cream, white and beige knitwear as they played among the amber, gold and bright orange leaves. However, fans questioned one particular aspect of little Rose's attire.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals Joe Swash's emotional response as baby Rose takes first steps

In the post captioned, "Just because", Stacey wrote: "Seasons are special. We went for a walk in the woods this afternoon, it was near where Joe and me got engaged and it was just so beautiful. It was bright orange, and I just couldn’t stop staring at it. Also Rose in her trench coat is life. Happy Monday Everyone."

Stacey, Rex and Rose's picture-perfect autumn walk

Stacey shared a photo of Rose in her arms with her little feet clad in thick white woolly tights, but the next photo showed the toddler standing in the leaves – looking delighted.

A fan debate soon broke out in the comments when one follower asked: "Does Rose not wear shoes?"

Another follower was quick to reply, defending the cute photo by saying: "Oh please it's not the end of the world. My kids are barefoot most of the time."

RELATED: Stacey Solomon reveals bittersweet feelings as baby Rose reaches major milestone

SEE: Stacey Solomon melts hearts with adorable baby photos for joint family milestone

Attention quickly returned to where Stacey could have purchased Rose's tiny check button-up trench from.

"Her coat!!! Just when I thought she couldn’t be cuter!!" wrote one fan, and dozens more compliments followed: "Oooh Rose in her little coat… I can't! Xx" with numerous fans asking: "Where is Rose's trench coat from? It's adorable!"

Get the look

Mayoral Girls Beige Check Coat, £63, Childrensalon

Meanwhile, Stacey's celebrity best friend and influencer Mrs Hinch took to the comments section to gush: "You are all just so, so beautiful. Perfect pictures xxxx". Another fan loved the photo of Stacey and Rose, replying: "Just stunning and look at you two beauts."

Stacey also has two school-aged sons, Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, as well as her husband Joe Swash's son Harry, 15, with Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash being the youngest.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.