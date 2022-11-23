Holly Willoughby's children pictured on set - see rare photo This Morning presenter Holly is a mum of three

Holly Willoughby is currently taking a few days off presenting This Morning, due to the World Cup being aired instead of the ITV daytime show, which means she's had more time to be active on social media, sharing a super cute throwback photo on Tuesday.

The presenter shared an image on Instagram Stories, showing her sitting next to her three children, Harry, Belle and Chester in the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me out of Here! jungle.

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares rare home video with son Chester

"Just flashed up on my phone…" wrote the star, adding an array of animal emojis referring to the creatures that can be found down under.

In the shot, Holly wore a checked shirt and her blonde hair was styled loose in a bob cut. Her kids wore their very own show T-shirts with their names on the back as they all sat together on a log around the campfire.

The presenter shared a photo of herself with her children

The throwback post was of Holly's time presenting the show in replacement of Ant McPartlin, and she enjoys this year's instalment of the hit show from the comfort of her sofa.

Holly rarely shares pictures of her children online, and chooses to obscure their faces when she does, to keep their identities hidden.

Speaking to Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Holly revealed why she has taken this strict approach to privacy.

Holly keeps the identities of her children hidden

"I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there.

"They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it," the presenter said to her co-star and the daytime audience watching at home.

Holly shares her lovely children with her husband Dan Baldwin and the family live together in London in a beautiful home, a property that the star often shares glimpses into via her Instagram feed.

