Why Holly Willoughby will never show her children's faces online The This Morning presenter is a mum of three

Holly Willoughby graces our television sets each day on This Morning, but she's keen to keep her three children, Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, seven, out of the limelight – and here's why.

Speaking to Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Holly revealed her opinion on keeping her children's identities concealed on the internet.

"I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there.

"They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it," the presenter reasoned.

Holly keeps her children's faces hidden

The comment came after Meghan Markle spoke out about wanting to share limited images of son Archie but not wanting paparazzi to have free reign to snap him.

"I think everyone has a basic right to privacy. Basic," the Duchess said.

"There’s no one who’s on Instagram or social media that would say: 'Because I shared this one picture, that entitles you to have my entire camera roll. Go ahead and look through it," she continued.

To get around the situation, Holly chooses to share images of her three kids online but keeps their faces hidden. The star does this by using emojis overlaid over their faces or utilising clever camera angles to keep their features out of shot.

Occasionally, the presenter does share ancedotes about her home life and children on the show. Recently, she made a hilarious revelation about what happened when her first born met Piers Morgan for the first time.

The star has three children

"Harry, he won't mind me saying this because it was brilliant and it was brilliant timing. Years and years ago when he was tiny, he was about two, I was in the dressing room next door to Piers Morgan, he was doing a different show at the ITV studios, and Harry was with me for the day. I went and knocked on the door to say hello and Harry ran in, farted, and ran out!"

Holly shares her kids with her husband Dan Baldwin and the family live together in London in a beautiful home.

