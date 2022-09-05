Holly Willoughby's sweet back-to-school photo proves daughter Belle takes after mum The This Morning presenter is back to work too

It's a big day for Holly Willoughby and her family as she's back at work presenting This Morning, and her children are back to school for the start of the new term.

The star shared a sweet pre-school-run photo of all their shoes lined up in the hallway – and it revealed that her daughter Belle is just like her famous mother!

Holly's Louboutin red-soled heels could clearly be seen on the left next to her eldest son 13-year-old Harry's black school shoes. Chester, seven, has a pair of black shoes which are very similar to his older brother's. Then there were Belle's shoes, and instead of traditional school shoes, the 11-year-old has opted for trendy black boots – which are very similar to ones we've seen Holly sporting before.

Holly's children returned to school on Monday

While we often see the star sport heels when she's gracing our screens each morning, when Holly is off duty, she regularly rocks a biker boot. We also saw her welcome a pair of trusty lace up black boots into her wardrobe during her stint down under presenting I'm a Celebrity... Get Me out of Here! and they made an appearance yet again down at the This Morning forest.

Holly is a fan of chunky black boots - and so is her daughter

The footwear was lined up on a beige doormat in front of a white cabinet, seemingly in Holly's downstairs hallway ready for the school run.

Holly has had a busy summer with her children, enjoying downtime at their £3million West London home and also squeezing in some time at the beach.

Just last week, fellow presenter Phillip Schofield popped over to her home for a playdate with the children. The pair looked closer than ever and were beaming from ear-to-ear in a cute selfie to mark the occasion.

Holly and Phil had a catch-up ahead of their This Morning return

Captioning the sweet snap, the mother-of-three wrote: "Well look who came over for a play date before school starts… See you on Monday @schofe @thismorning … I’ve missed you!!!!! Can’t wait to see you all!!!!"

One fan wrote: "Both looking refreshed and ready!" and another added: "Oh how I’ve missed you two."

