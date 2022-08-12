Holly Willoughby's passion she's passed down to her three kids The This Morning star has a mum of three

Holly Willoughby is taking a break from This Morning, enjoying the summer holidays with her three children, and in her latest Wylde Moon newsletter the star has revealed a shared pastime.

LOOK: 10 rare photos of Holly Willoughby's children Harry, Chester and Belle

In one of the photos included in Holly's moodboard, she could be seen reading a book with her youngest son Chester between her legs, also reading his own book. The mother-son duo were sitting on the beach enjoying their downtime and it looked like a dream day out.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares a peek inside her home - and it's gorgeous

It's not the first time that Holly has shared a snap of her reading with Chester, as she once took a picture of her going through a book with her son in their family kitchen.

Holly enjoyed a beach day with her son / Image: Wylde Moon

Holly loves getting stuck into a good book and has learnt to navigate life with dyslexia. Speaking about her condition on This Morning, she said: "When I went to college, there was one lady in particular I met who gave me so much advice and for me that was my turning point."

MORE: Holly Willoughby's birth stories of her three children

SEE: 13 times Holly Willoughby gave us summer swimsuit inspiration

She also previously shared her thoughts on the fact that her children will be dyslexic too. "I do bear it in mind quite a lot," Holly told Glasgow's Sunday Post. "Although my mum hasn't been officially tested, she has very similar tendencies to me.

"I don't know whether that's hereditary or not, but I do think about that. Schools are so much more advanced in looking out for it than when I was at school."

Holly used to read to Chester when he was younger

The presenter is fiercely protective of her kids and never shows their faces on social media. In March, the TV star explained her reasoning, saying on This Morning: "I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there. They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.