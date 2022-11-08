Holly Willoughby asks fans for no judgement over parenting wish The This Morning star is a proud mum of three

Holly Willoughby has three children with her husband Dan Baldwin, Harry, Chester and Belle, and she's a doting mum when she's not entertaining the nation on This Morning.

SEE: 10 rare photos of Holly Willoughby's children Harry, Chester and Belle

The star has proven she's just like the rest of us with her latest parenting confession which is so relatable.

Holly has asked fans for "no judgement" as she admits it's sometimes good when her children's football matches get rained off.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Holly Willoughby shares rare home video with son Chester

The revelation comes in Holly's latest instalment of her Wylde Moon newsletter, where she wrote: "As a mum who’s up at the crack of dawn every Sunday to get three kids up and out for football matches, there’s always a little bit of excitement that accompanies horrendous weather on a Saturday night, because there’s a real chance it might result in a ‘Waterlogged Pitch – Match Cancelled’ text bleeping through before midnight."

The star has three beautiful kids

She went on to say that a called off game means "more wine, more fun and a welcome Sunday lie in (don’t judge me)!" Nothing beats a duvet day Holly, we agree.

A pastime which Holly does enjoy with her kids is reading and she's alluded to that many times while presenting the hit ITV show, This Morning.

It looks like her passion for books has been passed down to her children with Chester getting stuck into a read when they were on holiday in summer.

READ: Holly Willoughby's very rare comment about son's emotions

MORE: Celebrity birth stories: Holly Willoughby on the arrival of her three children

All was revealed in a photograph on one of Holly's moodboards on her website, where she could be seen reading a book with her youngest son Chester between her legs, also reading his own book. The mother-son duo were sitting on the beach enjoying their downtime and it looked like a dream day out.

Holly perfers to keep her kids' faces hidden

Speaking to Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Holly revealed her opinion on keeping her children's identities concealed on the internet.

"I choose not to show my children's faces because I know that's the deal. If you show one photograph, then they're out there.

"They're for consumption for everybody, which is why I choose not to do it," the presenter reasoned.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.