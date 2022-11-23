Georgia Tennant shares ultra rare family photo - and it's so emotional

Doctor Who fans love Georgia Tennant's fun and candid social media posts and her Instagram followers had a wonderful surprise on Wednesday morning when the mother of five shared a never before seen photo at the most exciting location.

Georgia snapped her husband, David Tennant, along with four of their children strolling through the car park of the famous studios where the hit BBC series Doctor Who is filmed in London. The couple's daughter Olivia, 11, son Wilfred, nine, and youngest daughters Doris, seven, and three-year-old Birdie were out in force for the public family outing on what has been dubbed "Doctor Who Day" by sci-fi fans since 1963.

The rare sighting delighted fans and excitement grew when they spotted Georgia's caption: "#thankwho #doctorwhoday @bbcdoctorwho."

David Tennant fans loved seeing their on-screen hero celebrating the special day with his loved ones. One fan gushed: "The doctor and his companions" with a heart emoji. Another fan gushed, "Happy Doctor Who Day Georgia and family," and a third fan admitted that the sight "brought a tear to my eye." Yet another superfan penned: "This is so cute I’m crying."

The never before seen Tennant family photo

Speculation grew about whether the post offered a clue about the future of the series, with one fan writing: "Look at David wearing his 14th Doctor costume. If you were on set Georgia, does that mean The Doctor's daughter is back?"

In October the family celebrated the third birthday of their youngest member, Birdie with a rare public and heart-warming message. Greorgia shared an adorable snap of the pair snuggled up together in a car which she captioned: "Very glad this is my kid because if they weren't, I'd be spending the whole time trying to be their friend and I may not be cool enough for that."

Georgia also has a 20-year-old son named Ty from a previous relationship, who David adopted when they married.

