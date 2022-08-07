Georgia Tennant sparks comments with cheeky breastfeeding post The mum-of-five is so down-to-earth

Georgia Tennant took to social media at the weekend to celebrate an important occasion with her two-year-old daughter Birdie with a typically tongue-in-cheek post.

The actress posted an adorable photo to Instagram that showed her lying in bed alongside her young daughter as they both made peace signs for the camera and Georgia wore a resigned expression.

MORE: Georgia Tennant delights with baby photo – but it's not what you think

The mum-of-five captioned the image: "2 years plus of getting my [boobs] out for this one. #breastfeeding #breastfeedingawareness #internationalbreastfeedingweek."

Many related to the actress, with one commenting: "Know what you mean. With my six kiddos I've collectively lactated for seventeen years..."

Loading the player...

WATCH: David Tennant carries daughter Birdie in adorable clip

"I cannot get my 4yr old to give up," a second wrote, while a third chimed in: "2 plus years here, too!"

MORE: David Tennant's wife Georgia sparks comments with cheeky father-daughter moment

SEE: David Tennant's wife shares rare photo of lookalike daughter

Another of Georgia's followers chimed in: "Fed youngest till she was 3." Even those who didn't relate were quick to share their appreciation for the busy mum, with one responding: "Omg… Couldn't do the whole kid thing, myself, but I do admire all the mums [clapping emojis]."

Georgia shared a sweet new photo with daughter Birdie

Georgia shares two sons and three daughters with her husband, David Tennant, including 20-year-old Ty, who is following in his parents' footsteps as an actor, as is their eldest daughter Olive, 11, and son Wilfred, nine.

The couple are also proud parents to Doris, seven. Just last month, Georgia sparked confusion with another photo with daughter Birdie which showed the pair in a very unusual breastfeeding position!

The star chronicles her experience of motherhood online

In the picture, which the 37-year-old also posted to Instagram, Georgia could be seen crouching on the floor.

Her long blonde hair flowed loosely past her shoulders and she had a slightly worried expression on her face.

The blue T-shirt she was wearing was stretched tight over Birdie, whose little feet could just be seen peeking out under the hem. Georgia simply captioned the picture: "#wherethereisaboobtheresaway".

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.