Georgia Tennant gushes over rarely seen daughter in heartfelt message

Georgia Tennant took to social media with the sweetest photo with what appears to be her daughter Olive, 11.

The actress, 37, posed alongside her little one for a quick car selfie, but put a little apple emoji over her daughter's face. Alongside the photo was a touching message.

The message read: "Very glad this is my kid because if they weren't, I'd be spending the whole time trying to be their friend and I may not be cool enough for that.

The adorable snap saw the mother-daughter duo looking closer than ever. Georgia is the mum of five beautiful children, Olive, Wilfred, nine, Doris, seven, and Birdie, three. David Tennant adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty from a previous relationship when they married.

Youngest child Birdie celebrated her third birthday last week and enjoyed the most exciting Paw Patrol-themed day to mark her happy milestone.

Georgia took to Instagram with the cutest snap from Birdie's big day which showed her cuddling up to her mum and dad and dressed from head to toe in full paw patrol gear, including a fabulous mask.

Captioning the snap, the doting mother penned: "Happy 3rd Birthday Rubble @pawpatrol."

Friends and fans of the Tennant clan flocked to comment on the adorable update. One follower replied: "Most gorgeous family."

"How is she 3 already? Love your hair G," penned another, referring to mum Georgia's beautiful new auburn locks. A third said: "Ah paw patrol.. loved by 3-year-olds everywhere including mine!!"

Georgia debuted her fiery tresses three weeks ago with a fabulous photo where she enthused just how thrilled she was that she can now play Disney Princess, Anna, from Frozen, who has the same red tresses as the star.

Alongside the happy photo, she wrote: "Finally I can play Anna #theonefromArendellelnotWales #thougharundeliscloser @anna_lundbergs."

