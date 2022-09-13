Georgia Tennant sparks reaction with empowering new breastfeeding photo The Doctor Who star is breaking the taboo surrounding breastfeeding

Georgia Tennant shared an empowering photograph of herself breastfeeding on Tuesday. David Tennant's wife posted a sweet photo of herself feeding her youngest child, two-year-old daughter Birdie, and was met with a flurry of fan comments about the post.

The 37-year-old mother-of-five was pictured sitting on the floor of her house, feeding her little girl, who was lying on her stomach. The mother and daughter moment was a rare insight into Georgia's family life with her children Olive, 11, Wilfred, eight, Doris, seven, and little Birdie, as well as Georgia's 20-year-old son Ty, whom she shares with Broadchurch and Doctor Who actor David.

She wrote: "Keeping me grounded. #breastfeeding #titsouttuesday #thisiswhattheywerehopingforwiththathashtagright?!"

Georgia's Instagram followers applauded her decision to normalise breastfeeding and to keep feeding for longer – as long as it still works for both mum and child.

Georgia shared an empowering breastfeeding photo

One follower penned: "Right there with you, still going strong at 3 years old, who knows when he'll decide to stop." Another commented: "This is so inspiring!". A third shared: "Fed both my womb gremlins until they were 5 and a half and it was simultaneously the best and most difficult thing I've ever done."

Others flooded the comments section with questions about Georgia's breastfeeding journey. "How do you keep your supply up?," one asked.

The star raises her five children with husband David Tennant

Another enquired: "As a woman with no kids (on purpose) I find this fascinating! I assume she eats lots of other things, but this supplements her diet? When do they get too big to continue? Like, do they just wake up one day and realize they're not interested anymore?"

The World Health Organisation recommends that babies be gradually introduced to appropriate foods after six months while continuing to breastfeed for two years or beyond. It is up to each person and their baby to decide when the time is right to stop, and of course, breastfeeding might not always be an option.

Georgia has been vocal about her breastfeeding journey

Georgia has long been open about breastfeeding on her social media account, and regularly shares taboo-breaking photographs with her followers.

She recently posted a snap of herself lying in bed with Birdie, feeding her as they both flashed peace signs at the camera.

Georgia captioned the image: "2 years plus of getting my [boobs] out for this one. #breastfeeding #breastfeedingawareness #internationalbreastfeedingweek."

