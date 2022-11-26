Mariah Carey reveals lavish holiday plans with her kids - and they're so extra The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' singer has epic plans this year

Mariah Carey is an undisputed Christmas icon, thanks to her hit 1994 song 'All I Want for Christmas Is You', so it's hardly surprising that the singer goes all out to celebrate the holiday season each year.

In a new interview with W, Mariah opened up about her upcoming plans with twins Moroccan and Monroe, age 11. Speaking about her lavish family celebrations for 2022, she said:

"I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer. I am not exaggerating—this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things. That's just how it is with me and Santa and the reindeer."

Asked whether her children are aware of their mother's fame, particularly at Christmas, Mariah explained:

"I know a lot of the time people are like, 'Oh, yay! Look at her! She's, like, so festive and such a Christmas girl,' or whatever. But, really, Christmas makes me happy. People think I had this princess-style life or whatever, a kind of fairy-tale existence where I just emerged, like, 'Here I am!' And that is not what it is."

Mariah and her two children Moroccan and Monroe love getting into the holiday spirit

She continued: "But when you grow up with a messed-up life and then you're able to have this transformation where you can make your life what you want it to be? That is joy for me. That's why I want my kids to have everything they can have."

As for gift-giving in the Carey household, Mariah sweetly revealed that her children typically "make a lot of the stuff that they give to me."

The singer became a Christmas icon after releasing 'All I want for Christmas Is You' in 1994

She also reflected on the impact that 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' has had across the globe.

"Okay, so the idea of me doing a Christmas album at all came from the record company. It was very early in my career, and I thought it was a little early for me to be doing that, but I was like, 'Well, I love Christmas,'" she said. "I had some very sad Christmases as a child, but I always try to find the bright light there."

