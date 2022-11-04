Mariah Carey gives up $6.5m Atlanta mansion for sweet reason The star is relocating

Mariah Carey has lived in her Atlanta home for less than one year, after buying it in December 2021, and now it's already on the market.

The self-proclaimed Queen of Christmas is reportedly moving back to her "roots" in New York, leaving Georgia behind. New York is where the star grew up so it no doubt has a large place in her heart.

WATCH: Mariah Carey's next musical collab revealed

Her Atlanta mansion is a gated nine-bedroom home which boasts four acres of land and outside the amazing features include a swimming pool, pool house and tennis court.

In true A-list style, the home also has a private gym and a movie theater inside, so you don't even have to leave the premises.

Mariah gave a glimpse inside one of her homes

There's also a recording booth on site and an all-pink dressing room (so Mariah!). Those features were customized for the star when she first moved in, and perhaps were not present when it was leased to former tenant Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

Mariah paid $5.65 million for the house, and now it's being listed for $6.5 million, meaning she could rack up a hefty profit come sale day.

The star unfortunately suffered a break-in at the Atlanta home, but she insisted in an interview with the Wall Street Journal that this isn't the reason for the quick sale.

Mariah's other properties within her portfolio include a dreamy Manhattan mansion and a beachfront home in the Bahamas, which are both truly stunning.

The singer shares her idyllic homes with her twin children, Monroe and Moroccan, whom she co-parents with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.

The star has twins with her ex-husband Nick Canon

The former lovebirds got married on 30 April 2008 after a whirlwind six-week relationship, and they divorced officially in 2016.

Fans of Mariah's were delighted to see her mini me daughter featuring on her Instagram page, sporting amazing curls just like Mariah's and also bossing her poses for the camera.

"The dynamic duo!!! And the curls!! I LOVE THIS MOMENT!" gushed one follower, and: "Mariah really said copy and paste!" added another.

