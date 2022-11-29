Chris Hemsworth shares family video soon after Alzheimer's revelation The Marvel star is making the best of family time

Chris Hemsworth is making the best of whatever time he can get with family in between extended periods of work and other commitments.

The actor shared a sweet and adventurous clip of himself with one of his twin sons skateboarding downhill and then capping it off with a high five.

The eight-year-old was clearly quite skilled, as was his 39-year-old dad, as both easily swerved their way around the road, even ducking under a palm leaf at one point.

"Surf went flat, no problem, the boys found some palm tree barrels and spent the day getting shacked," Chris captioned his video.

"That's pretty cool," one of his fans commented, while another wrote: "Those kids are cooler than I'll ever be," while a third added: "Shred and spend time with those kids and family and don't let anyone make you feel bad for doing it!"

Chris and wife Elsa Pataky are parents to twin sons Sasha and Tristan, both eight, and daughter India Rose, ten.

Chris skateboarded down a hilly road with one of his sons

The Thor star confided in George Stephanopoulos during an appearance on Good Morning America recently that he has a higher risk of developing Alzheimer's Disease than the general population after undergoing extensive blood work during an episode of his series Limitless.

In a clip shared on GMA from the National Geographic show, which sees Chris put his physical and mental strength to the ultimate test, the actor was told by longevity specialist Dr. Peter Attia that he has two copies of APOE4.

APOE4 is the strongest risk factor gene for Alzheimer's disease, meaning Chris' risk of Alzheimer's is "eight to ten times higher" than most people, according to Dr. Attia.

In the same clip, Chris explained that his "biggest fear" is forgetting his family. "The idea that I won't be able to remember the life I've experienced or my wife, my kids, this is probably my biggest fear," he said.

The actor is prioritizing spending time with family

He even stated that this was something that motivated him to take a break from acting to spend more time with them after finishing off prior commitments.

""It very quickly became another wonderful motivation to make some changes and arm myself with all the tools to live a healthier, better life."

