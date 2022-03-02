Chris Hemsworth shares heartbreak after flooding situation in Australia The Thor star was born in Melbourne

Chris Hemsworth has written about his heartbreak after parts of his home country, Australia, were hit with devastating floods.

The Thor: The Dark World star shared photos from Queensland and New South Wales where houses were submerged, and the waters were getting so high to nearly rise over some bridges, while some people used jet-skis to help those in need. The area has been hit with torrential rains since last Tuesday with rivers bursting their banks due to the deluge. Sadly, eight people are confirmed to have lost their lives.

In a heartfelt statement, Chris wrote: "Absolutely devastating watching some of the worst floods in Australia's history hitting Queensland and NSW.

"Heroic efforts by everyone involved in rescuing thousands of people who have been stranded. Lots of love to everyone who has been affected and a big shout out to all who had a boat or jet ski and launched straight into rescue missions without hesitation. True heroes."

The former Home and Away star went on to tag some of the heroic people who had been helping others.

Fans immediately sent in their prayers over the situation, with many using the prayer emoji.

The star had a heartbreaking statement

One said: "Omg. Hope everybody will be fine soon," while another added: "Devastating fires and now this!"

A third posted: "Prayers for Australia. Please stay safe," and a fourth commented: "Tragic. I have a friend living amongst that at the moment. Left home, went back today to see the damage."

The city of Sydney has recently been put on a high alert for the potential of flash-flooding with the fears that the both the rivers Hawkesbury and Nepean could burst their banks.

There were also concerns as the Warragamba Dam started to spill, with it reportedly being at 99% capacity. There is also the possibility of others dams in the area spilling over.

