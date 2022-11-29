Jennifer Garner's recap post-Thanksgiving with three kids is not what you'd expect The 13 Going On 30 star has quite an endless supply it seems

Jennifer Garner had quite an eventful Thanksgiving weekend, which she revealed that she'd spent on the road with her children.

The actress took a holiday road trip with her three kids with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, and it had quite an amusing effect on her bag.

She shared a clip on Instagram where she unpacked her bag in an effort to reveal everything that she had to keep stock of as a mom, with some unexpected finds.

"This bag just got out of the car after a road trip with three kids," she said. "I have no idea what's in here."

Some of them were a lot more mundane, like chargers, a room key, some make-up items, even a Once Upon a Farm monogrammed pen.

However, there were quite a few wacky entries as well, most of which involved food, such as a pair of open packets of Mentos and an unwrapped chocolate bar, which she proceeded to eat.

Jennifer unpacked her expansive bag after her Thanksgiving road trip

At one point, she even found a handful of stray M&Ms and couldn't even uncover the package it was in, and after fishing out a plastic fork, began eating them in between laughs.

Jennifer also dug out a bra, drugstore reading glasses, a pencil sharpener, liquid IV, and playing cards, among a variety of other things.

"What's In My Bag: Holiday Travel Edition," she captioned her clip, immediately leaving many of her fans in hysterics over the various unconventional digs.

"It's the random M&Ms for me," Reese Witherspoon commented, while Ellen Pompeo simply sided with her by saying: "Me."

The actress took the trip with her three children

Her friend Amanda Haas wrote: "I'm dead. The Mentos, m&m's, Twix, and the BRA are all in my bag, too! You are hilarious and just the best source of fun and relatable content on here, Jen!"

Even a fan added: "I mean…isn't that the sign of a successful road trip?! A bag full of nonsense!"

