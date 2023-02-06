Princess Kate bakes with all three kids at home in sweet video The behind-the-scenes clip of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis revealed the family's kitchen

The Princess of Wales is a reltable doting mother-of-three, and she delighted her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with a baking session ahead of the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee back last summer.

Prince William's wife allowed cameras to show the inside of their family kitchen at Kensington Palace as the kids baked for their own Jubilee celebrations.

The three children were beaming as they admired the cakes they had made, while proud mum Kate looked on.

Union Jack bunting could be seen in the background, as well as fresh flowers. Another image showed Kate and Charlotte smiling at each other as they iced cakes, and another of Charlotte helping Louis.

The picture was captioned: "Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them!"

Princess Charlotte got stuck in

During the celebrations, Prince William and Kate took their two oldest children to Cardiff before heading back to London to enjoy the Queen's Platinum Jubilee party in the evening.

Louis, meanwhile, stayed at home. Other royals in attendance included Mike and Zara Tindall, the then-Prince Charles and the then-Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex, along with their children Lady Louise Windsor and James Viscount Severn.

During the service, which celebrated the Queen's 70 years of service, Charles paid tribute to both his mother and late father, Prince Philip.

The baking session was a family effort

As he spoke, images of Her Majesty that he had personally chosen flashed up behind him. The speech had personal moments for Charles as well as he recounted watching the coronation of the Queen when he was just four years old, and also featured photos of his parents together back when they were both younger.

"Your Majesty, Mummy," he began. "The scale of this evening’s celebration – and the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekend – is our way of saying thank you – from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact the whole world.

"On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service. Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother."

He continued: "Your 'strength and stay' is much missed this evening but I am sure he is here in spirit… My Papa would have enjoyed the show and joined us wholeheartedly in celebrating all you continue to do for your country and your people."

