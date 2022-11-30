Who is looking after George, Charlotte and Louis during Prince William and Princess Kate's Boston trip? The Prince and Princess of Wales are doting parents

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently in Boston ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony on Friday night.

Their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, remain at home in England, however. So who is looking after them?

MORE: Prince William and Princess Kate's US tour: Powerful tribute revealed

The royal children are in great hands with their long-time nanny, Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo, who has been working for the family since 2014.

During the day, of course, they will be at school and Maria may have additional help from Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, who have provided babysitting duties in the past. So we know they'll be very well looked after!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' school shares adorable video

William and Kate in particular are very keen to be as effective and efficient as they can with the trip. We know that they work from around the family schedule as much as they can.

READ: Princess Kate & Prince William's US tour: Their unusual travel companion revealed

DISCOVER: Princess Kate and Prince William to reunite with the Sussexes this week?

They like to be able to do the school run and then get on a plane if that's possible or make sure they're back in time. If they're traveling without the children, they will want to do as much as possible in a short amount of time.

The couple at last year's Earthshot Awards

The royal couple will no doubt be thinking about their children and what they're doing over in the UK during school time but it's also really important to them to go and do the job properly. So there's a balance to be struck.

William and Kate – who are on their first official overseas trip under King Charles's reign – will first attend a welcome event outside Boston City Hall, attended by Michelle Wu, the city's major.

Kate with Louis during the Queen's Jubilee celebrations

They will then formally begin the countdown to Earthshot by lighting up City Hall – and other prominent buildings in Boston – green, in a spectacular visual tribute.

The visit will culminate in the star-studded Earthshot Awards on Friday night. Superstar singer Billie Eilish will lead a stellar line-up for the awards ceremony, founded by William to recognise and scale-up environmental solutions to repair the planet.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content.