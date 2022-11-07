Royal fans surprised by unearthed photo of King Charles competing in Prince William's sports day The monarch was a good sport

Everyone will remember Princess Diana's iconic moment competing in Prince Harry's sports day in 1991, but have you seen the image of King Charles racing at Prince William's sports day in 1989?

MORE: Princess Kate was raised in sweet £34k countryside home – take a look

The rarely-seen photo resurfaced on royal fan account @royal.monarchies and showed the then-Prince Charles giving his all in a running event, wearing a long sleeved shirt and tie. The doting dad had a smile on his face as he went up against the other dads from the school.

Loading the player...

WATCH: King Charles' daily diet revealed

The caption on the post explained: "The King running in the dad’s race during Prince William’s sports day at Wetherby, 1989."

Fans were surprised to see the archived picture with one writing: "I have never seen this photo. But I have seen the one with Princess Diana in. I think it’s probably a good idea to promote the connection King Charles had with his boys over time. I think it would be of great interest to many people." Another commented: "Never seen this before ever."

King Charles gave his all in the dads race at Prince William's sports day

Some followers mused that perhaps it was because Princess Diana won her race that it garnered more media attention than this shot. "Maybe because Diana won that race," a fan quipped.

SEE: 12 beautiful royal pregnancy photos from Princess Kate to Duchess Meghan

MORE: Prince William and Kate's 22 royal parenting tricks for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

Prince William was actually the first future monarch to be entirely educated in the public school system, starting at Mrs Mynors' nursery in Notting Hill in September 1985, before going to Wetherby Prep School two years later.

The now heir to the throne then attended Ludgrove independent boarding school in Wokingham and he was enrolled in Eton College in 1995 after passing the entrance exam.

The Princes attended school together

In contrast, his late grandmother the Queen and her sister Princess Margaret were home-schooled in Buckingham Palace by their governess Marion Crawford and private tutors.

Their lessons at the palace concentrated on history, language, literature and music and there have been images released which show the sisters hard at work inside the palace walls.

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.