Prince Harry put on the spot as he's asked about 'destroying the royal family' in new clip

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have had an incredibly busy few days, and it all comes ahead of their highly-anticipated docuseries which lands on Netflix on Thursday.

With the trailer hinting at bombshell revelations, royal watchers across the globe have been gripped. All eyes were on the couple during their latest outing to receive the Ripple of Hope Award on Tuesday, and Harry was subsequently asked how he felt about "destroying the Royal Family".

WATCH: Prince Harry looks surprised to have microphone pushed towards him

The tense moment was captured on camera and went viral on social media. The couple were seen heading inside when they were accosted by a member of the public.

Making his way to Meghan's side of the car, Harry held out an umbrella for her when someone asked: "Harry, what do you think about destroying the Royal Family".

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrive at the Ripple of Hope Award gala in New York pic.twitter.com/pqTrfyyjG8 — Fred Dimbleby (@freddimbleby) December 6, 2022

The clip went viral on social media

The same crowd member then took aim at the former actress and shouted: "Meghan, you destroyed the Royal Family."

The couple, however, were surrounded by flashing photographers and well-wishers. They swiftly headed inside, hand-in-hand, before the awards ceremony commenced.

The Sussexes received the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Award in honour of their "heroic" stance against racism within the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan pictured on Tuesday

After picking up their award, Meghan added of her decision to speak out: "But ultimately, if you feel like there's someone else that has a lived experience, they've gotten to the other side, and gave example of resilience, an example of 'there is a happy ending', I think that's what most people are probably seeking out in those moments.

"And that's why I made the decision to just say 'if my experience can help someone else not feel the same way or to know that there’s hope then it’s worth every second of whatever comes with it.'"

