Exclusive: Jorgie Porter welcomes her first child and shares baby boy's unique name

Hollyoaks star Jorgie Porter has welcomed her first child, a baby boy called Forest, who she has introduced to the world exclusively in HELLO!

The 34-year-old and her property developer fiancé Ollie Piotrowski, 33 – also dad to eight-year-old son Alfie – pose for a festive photoshoot at their stunning converted 19th-century reservoir gatehouse home in Greater Manchester, and tell how their son’s arrival has completely transformed their lives.

MORE: Victoria and David Beckham's magical change to £31million mansion just in time for Christmas

"I keep looking at him, thinking: 'I can't believe you’re here,'" says Jorgie of her baby, who weighed in at 8lbs 2oz when he was born by elective C-section on 29 November.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Top 10 baby reveals

"Forest is the most wonderful gift. We’ve got the Christmas trees up around the house and a 12ft Nutcracker in the front garden. And now, with baby Forest here, everything feels even more magical," she adds.

SEE: Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo is a hands-on dad for private birthday celebrations with Sienna

MORE: Ashton Kutcher reveals how exactly Mila Kunis was there for him during health battle

"I love him so much." Of his unusual name, Ollie says: "Jorgie took the lead. We got down to two or three options, but we didn’t want him to have a similar name to anyone else in his class at school so we decided Forest was the one. I love the name."

Forest’s arrival is all the more precious after all the couple have been through; a heartbreaking miscarriage at 14 weeks in August 2021, after naturally conceiving quadruplets against extraordinary odds of 700,000 to 1, and another miscarriage at 6 weeks in January this year.

They look so happy together

Photographer: Ruth Rose

"After what happened, both of us held part of our emotions back during the pregnancy, just in case. People would say: 'Ooh! Next week, he’ll be here' and we wanted to join in those conversations, but we were careful to not think too much about the future," says Jorgie.

While marriage plans are yet to be finalised following Ollie’s proposal exactly one year ago at Scotland’s Gleneagles Hotel, the pair are certain they'd like "more babies".

But, they add: "When you’ve been through as much as we have, you don’t want to think: 'We've got something perfect, let's get more.' If something naturally happens, amazing. If not, we’ll remain so grateful for what we have."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.