Ashton Kutcher reveals how exactly Mila Kunis was there for him during health battle

Ashton Kutcher has felt a wave of love and support from family, friends, and fans around the world since revealing his battle with vasculitis back in August.

On the new Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the two discussed how exactly it was his wife Mila Kunis who was the most supportive of him.

He discussed the symptoms he experienced while battling the autoimmune disease years ago, and both gushed over the progress he'd made.

Dr. Agus marveled: "From a physician, from a doctor, to be able to see you today compared to what it was back in November 2019…"

He also gave credit to Mila, adding: "I will say your wife is amazing," which Ashton confirmed by lovingly adding: "My wife is the best."

The physician spoke of how she'd been "curled up" beside him while he dealt with the illness and through his recovery.

Mila has been by Ashton's side through his vasculitis battle

"It was a beautiful thing to watch," he continued, which left Ashton emotional as he once again called his partner, with whom he shares two kids, "the best."

His family has been by his side since he revealed earlier in the year that he had been diagnosed with the rare autoimmune disease, which he opened up about on Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge.

"Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium," he told Bear.

"It took me like a year to build it all back up," he added, further elaborating on The Checkup: "There's a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly. And then suddenly you can't see."

Husband and wife have been each other's biggest champions

Since then, the actor has been able to not only recover, but even push himself further, having run the New York City Marathon back in November, three years after his diagnosis.

