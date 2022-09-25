Jorgie Porter's sweet gender reveal announcement - EXCLUSIVE

Jorgie Porter and her fiancé Ollie Piotrowski have announced they are expecting a baby boy in an exclusive new photoshoot and interview with HELLO! magazine.

READ: Hollyoaks' Jorgie Porter opens up about magical engagement to boyfriend Ollie Piotrowski

"We're thrilled to reveal that we’re expecting a baby boy," says the 34-year-old Hollyoaks star as the couple's one-year-old dobermann, Stella, wearing a royal-blue bow to mark the joyful occasion, proudly poses alongside them.

"Ollie and I didn't mind either way, of course," Jorgie tells HELLO!. "All we wanted was a baby. He's certainly very active, and I can feel him doing somersaults and backflips. It's incredible to think what we've created."

Of the routine scan that introduced them to their unborn son, property developer Ollie, 33, describes the emotion and relief of the moment. "We'd been through so much to reach this point and had learnt to take nothing for granted," he says, alluding to the devastating multiple miscarriages the couple have endured.

Their dog posed with a blue ribbon to reveal the couple are going to have a boy

"Just to have a healthy baby was a dream come true."

Their happiness as they look ahead to the birth of their baby, due in December, comes after the heartbreaking experience of suffering the miscarriages.

MORE: Helen Skelton reveals hilarious Strictly prediction ahead of first show

REVEALED: Jane Moore shocks Loose Women co-stars with 'most awkward' wedding

The first was last August, when a 14-week scan showed that Jorgie had lost the quadruplets they'd conceived naturally, and the second, they reveal for the first time, was in February this year when she had another miscarriage at six weeks – on the day of their engagement party.

Jorgie looks stunning in white as she tenderly rests her hand on a bump

"It was devastating," she recalls, "But I felt we had to go through with the party as we were in a room full of friends and family who love us. It was so hard not telling anyone, but we knew we’d have their support when we told them later."

She tells HELLO!: "We've learnt to appreciate every moment and after our experience over the past year, Ollie and I have become stronger than ever. Now we can't wait to share that love with our little one."

Ollie adds of Jorgie: "She's so caring and nurturing, and she'll be a super-fun mum."

READ THE FULL INTERVIEW IN HELLO! MAGAZINE OUT NOW.