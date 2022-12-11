Victoria and David Beckham's magical change to £31million mansion just in time for Christmas The Beckhams are getting into the festive spirit

Victoria and David Beckham's seven-bedroom home in West London has undergone a whimsical makeover in light of the festive season - and it's so beautiful.

Victoria and David's 20-year-old son Romeo took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo with his 3.6 million followers. In the snap, taken on the front steps of his £31million family home in Holland Park, the budding footballer gave a rare glimpse at the Beckhams' magical outdoor Christmas decorations that are currently illuminating their star-studded postcode.

In the photo, large trees and shrubs lined the Beckhams' front gates, all of which were adorned with twinkling festive fairy lights. The house has a black wrought iron canopy also illuminated with lights and a Parisian-esque monochrome tiled path.

Fashion designer Victoria and football legend David like to keep things simple when it comes to their Christmas decorations - and there's no denying their minimal festive décor is perfectly fitting in their immaculate family home.

Romeo revealed the family's outdoor Christmas lights

Last year, the mother-of-four shared a video of her son Cruz dressed as SpiderMan on Instagram. In the background, two simple wreaths were hung on the door of their sprawling mansion, proving that sometimes, less is more!

Romeo's festive post caused a serious stir among fans, many of who were desperate to find out where his on-trend tracksuit was from. The football star, who lives part-time between the UK and Miami, still lives in the family home in London when he's not training for Inter Miami FC.

When Romeo and model girlfriend Mia Regan are in the same country, it seems the love birds are yet to have secured their own place.

Romeo shared a photo of Mia with the family dog on Sunday

For now, they get to cosy up in David and Victoria's £31million mansion, which reportedly has separate quarters...

The Beckhams' seven-bedroom family home has plenty of space for Romeo and Mia to hang out in, especially now Brooklyn Beckham has flown the nest to settle in the States with his wife Nicola Peltz.

