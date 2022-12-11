Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo is a hands-on dad for private birthday celebrations with Sienna The property developer turned 39 in November

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have shared rare tributes to one another on their birthdays over the last few years, but they don't often share details of their private celebrations.

However, the couple were spotted enjoying a family dinner with their daughter Sienna at Soho Farmhouse at the end of November, shortly after property developer Edoardo turned 39 on 19 November. HELLO! understands that Edoardo was a hands-on dad for the family outing, taking one-year-old Sienna by the hands and helping her learn to walk in the outside seating area of the property – how sweet!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie is growing up fast in adorable new video

Set on 100 acres of Oxfordshire countryside, Soho Farmhouse is not far from their Cotswolds family home. "They looked like they were having a really lovely family time," a source told HELLO!.

If this was a birthday evening out, then it would not be the first time Beatrice and Edoardo have chosen to celebrate the occasion at a private members' club.

TRENDING: Prince Harry and Prince William exchange Christmas gifts to children only amid Netflix series

The royals were spotted at Soho Farmhouse near their Cotswolds home

Back in 2019, Sarah Ferguson's daughter marked her then-fiancé Edoardo's birthday at Annabel's member's club. She was pictured wearing an elegant black midi coat with sky-scraper black heels while her beau wrapped up warm in a scarf and a jacket layered over blue trousers.

Beatrice and Edoardo got married in 2020 and welcomed Sienna in 2021

Earlier this year, Edoardo shared a touching tribute to his wife on her 34th birthday, which fell on 8 August. Sharing a photo of the royal looking happy and relaxed during a boat trip, Edoardo penned: "You are the world's best wife. Along with this, you are the best mother in the world. We love you so very much. Happy birthday my darling."

The couple made their first public appearance at the National Portrait Gallery's 2019 Gala, and Edoardo proposed to Beatrice in Italy with a custom-designed engagement ring later that year. The royals tied the knot in a private Windsor wedding during the pandemic in July 2020 and welcomed their first child, Sienna, in September 2021.

DISCOVER NEXT: Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's most romantic moments in photos

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.