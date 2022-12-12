Meghan Markle's mother Doria plays football with grandson Archie at £11m mansion - watch

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, is dropping a further three episodes on Thursday 15 December, and the latest trailer teases a video of their son Archie Harrison.

The candid clip showed Archie on his father Prince Harry's shoulders as the doting dad kicked a football across the vast lawn at their Montecito mansion.

WATCH: See the wholesome moment the Sussexes play football

Loading the player...

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland stood outside too, joining in the sporting fun. One of the couple's dogs was seen running along the grass, and the amazing views from their private garden could also be admired.

Harry and Meghan's iconic palm trees that encouraged them to buy the property can also been seen in shot.

Archie has featured a few times throughout the documentary

Speaking to The Cut, Meghan Markle revealed that it was this garden feature which sold them on the property in the first place. "One of the first things my husband saw when we walked around the house was those two palm trees. See how they’re connected at the bottom? He goes, 'My love, it's us'," the Duchess said.

The first three episodes gave royal fans many glimpses into their wholesome home life in America including a candid picture of one-year-old Lilibet Diana's beautiful nursery.

SEE: Mike Tindall shares magical video of snow-filled day with Zara and the kids

In the second episode of their series, a black-and-white selfie of Meghan and her daughter flashed up on the screen, which appeared to have been taken shortly after the little one was welcomed into the world in June 2021.

Lilibet's nursery was revealed in one episode

The nursery is complete with beamed ceilings, a Moses basket cot, wicker storage baskets and a real orchid on a traditional dresser.

Another video clip also showed Meghan holding baby Archie and showing him the framed photo of his late grandmother. The Duchess could be heard saying: "Who's that?" to Archie, "That's your grandma Diana."

Despite largely keeping their children out of the limelight, the royal couple did choose to include a selection of family moments – and it looks like we are set for more when the latest episodes drop on Thursday.

NEW PHOTOS: 15 best never-before-seen photos from Prince Harry & Meghan's Netflix documentary

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.