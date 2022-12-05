Prince Harry and Meghan’s son Archie makes first Netflix appearance in unseen video The Sussexes are opening the doors to their private life

The three-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has made a surprise appearance in the new trailer for the couple’s upcoming Netflix docuseries.

In a one-minute teaser clip released on Monday, we briefly see Duchess Meghan carrying her then five-month-old baby boy Archie Harrison with Prince Harry by her side during their 2019 tour of South Africa. It’s the first time we have seen Archie in the highly-anticipated Netflix show.

WATCH: The trailer for the Sussexes' Netflix series

In the video, we see the royals from the photographers' viewpoint on a balcony as the trio walk across a courtyard. Harry is dressed in a suit, while Meghan wears a blue and white dress as she holds baby Archie, who looks so sweet in a white outfit.

Netflix has confirmed that the first three episodes of the documentary will land on the on Thursday 8 December, with the final three episodes to air on 15 December.

Archie appears in the Netflix trailer

In the trailer Harry and Meghan speak openly about their time together within the royal family in Britain.

Harry reveals: "It’s really hard to look back on it now and go ‘what on earth happened?" He continued: "There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.

"The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy. I was terrified, I didn’t want history to repeat itself."

He added: "No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth."

Harry, Meghan and Archie during their tour of South Africa

The Sussex family now live in California’s Montecito in a vast home with a swimming pool, large gardens for the children to play in and keep their own chickens, which they have said Archie loves.

Harry and Meghan previously appeared on US tv in an interview with their friend Oprah Winfrey and showed a clip of their son enjoying a walk on a California beach with the family’s dogs. Harry also spoke of how he likes to go cycling with his son in the hills around their home.

We hope to see more of Archie and his younger sister Lilibet in the upcoming Netflix series.

