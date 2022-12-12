Mike Tindall shares magical video of snow-filled day with Zara and the kids - WATCH Princess Anne shared his excitement as it snowed in the UK over the weekend

Mike Tindall delighted fans on Sunday as he gave a rare glimpse into his weekend plans. Taking to Instagram, the former rugby star revealed he had spent Sunday playing in the snow with his family.

Zara's husband shared the most idyllic video showing him riding a buggy whilst making a short clip of the Gloucestershire countryside completely covered in snow.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Mike Tindall shows off snow-covered countryside in magical video

"Gloucestershire countryside looking good!! Great afternoon messing around in the snow!! #snow," she simply captioned the video.

ROYAL LATEST: King Charles and Camilla's poignant Christmas card taken days before the Queen's death

MORE SNOW: Queen's favourite royal home covered in snow in new video

Whilst Mike didn't show who he was with, he would have no doubt been accompanied by his wife Zara and their three children, Mia, 8, Lena, 4, and one-year-old Lucas.

Mike, shown here during the summer holidays, is often pictured having fun with his kids

Since returning from the jungle, the 44-year-old has been spending quality time with his children, after being away from them for weeks.

On Friday, the father-of-three shared a rare photo of himself alongside one of his daughters, revealing they had enjoyed a "fun day" together, consisting of "sushi and nails".

Mike uploaded a photo of his hand next to one of his daughters to Instagram Stories, showing them both with nail varnish on. Mike has opted for a lovely aquamarine shade, while his daughter has a midnight blue hue.

He added a caption to the candid snap, writing: "Fun dad daughter day sushi and nails!!"

Mia Tindall pictured alongside his brother Lucas earlier this year

The celebrations might not have stopped there as the family could have united to mark a very significant family milestone – Princess Anne's 30th wedding anniversary with Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, which falls on Monday.

The couple were married on 12 December 1992 at Crathie Parish Church in Ballater, near Balmoral. Their celebrations were low-key, with Anne wearing a satin skirt suit and a floral accessory in her famous beehive hairdo.

The couple met in 1986 on the Royal Yacht Britannia when Laurence was a commander in the Royal Navy. They built a close friendship and exchanged "personal letters" which were stolen in 1989, Buckingham Palace confirmed – although the details of their contents have never been revealed.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.