Meghan Markle gives full look inside Lilibet's nursery in candid postpartum photo The Duchess shared a candid photo

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, gave royal fans many glimpses into their wholesome home life in America including a candid picture of one-year-old Lilibet Diana's beautiful nursery.

In the second episode of their series, a black-and-white selfie of Meghan Markle and her daughter flashed up on the screen, which appeared to have been taken shortly after the little one was welcomed into the world in June 2021.

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan Makle's glimpses into family life in documentary

When the photo was on show, Harry's voice could be heard saying: "My son, my daughter, my children are mixed race and I'm really proud of that."

The telling photograph allowed fans to see inside Lili's magical nursery, complete with beamed ceilings, a Moses basket cot, wicker storage baskets and a real orchid on a traditional dresser.

Lilibet has a beautiful room at their US mansion

The walls include a beautiful leaf motif, and a sweet squirrel can also be seen above the door. This animal addition could be in homage to the wildlife in their garden as Prince Harry has previously revealed that his pet dogs love chasing squirrels in the yard.

In a recent video call, the Duke explained:“I've got three [dogs] in this house now, so we basically have five children. I've got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy, and we've got another rescue beagle called Mia.

“And between the three of them, they charge around chasing squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day."

Harry and Meghan's explosive docuseries also gave us a look at Archie's nursery when he was small, and it had a poignant photograph of the late Princess of Wales.

The show also revealed Archie's nursery had a photo of the late Diana in it

A video clip showed Meghan holding baby Archie and showing him the framed photo of his late grandmother. The Duchess could be heard saying: "Who's that?" to Archie, "That's your grandma Diana."

Despite largely keeping their children out of the limelight, the royal couple did choose to include a selection of family moments over the first three episodes of their personal docuseries. We saw a small Archie on his dad's shoulders and the special moment when they birdwatched together.

