Goldie Hawn's grandson supports mom Kate Hudson in the sweetest way during special gala What a gentleman!

Goldie Hawn's grandson is all grown up! Her daughter Kate Hudson's oldest son, Ryder Robinson, is already off to college, getting tattoos approved by his mom, and now he has another milestone under his belt.

Though his mom has never shied away from sharing glimpses of her son growing up, she is taking it to another level, and he is officially tagging along as her plus one for special star-studded events.

The mother-son duo stepped out arm in arm for the United Nations Gala in New York City on 9 November, and Ryder fit right in amongst the glamor.

Ryder looked as dapper as his mom looked fabulous, as they entered Harry Cipriani's Cipriani 25 event venue in Manhattan's Financial District.

For the event, the 18-year-old opted for a retro suited look, donning an oversized navy jacket over a crisp white button down, paired with matching pants, which had a subtle parachute shape.

Ever the gentleman, he is seen in several photos linking his arm to support his mom, who looked impossibly chic in a bright white columnal gown from Et Ochs' Spring Summer 2023 Ready to Wear collection. She was styled by Sophie Lopez.

Kate had the best plus one by her side

The gown featured a plunging neckline and a diamond shaped cut-out on Kate's midriff, adorned with two gold brooches on its north and south corners.

She paired the look with sky-high gold platform heels and a metallic clutch, plus she had her long blonde hair slicked straight back, and a rust-hued smokey eye make-up.

The actress' look was so glamorous

Fans took to social media to gush about her look and their outing, writing: "Stunning in white and gold: "He looks just like his mom!" as well as: "She's killing it, an icon" plus another fan added: "She looks gorgeous."

The UN Gala brings together every year diplomats, policy makers, UN supporters, business leaders and more.

