Carrie Johnson shares adorable glimpse into family outing – and fans are all saying the same thing

Carrie Johnson shared new images of her son Wilfred and daughter Romy, whom she shares with former Prime Minster Boris Johnson, during a wholesome family outing. The mother-of-two enjoyed a festive day out with her kids, who looked adorable as they played together.

Carrie showed off her young clan as they enjoyed a twinkling light show and helped themselves to sweets. Wilfred looked snug in a white knit sweater featuring a yellow smiley face and baby Romy looked adorable in floral leggings and a knitted baby blue cardigan.

The 34-year-old wrapped up warm for the occasion, sporting a charcoal grey coat layered over a dress, tights and boots.

Carrie shared the pictures online for her friends and family to see. She captioned the post: "A colourful afternoon at Dopamine Land." She also wrote: "For all the people DMing me, Wilf’s jacket is from @irieandi xx."

Carrie Johnson posed for a selfie with daughter Romy

Her followers adored the family snaps and many were quick to comment on Wilfred's resemblance to his father. "That hair! Spectacular," one commented, while another said: "Wilf sure has his Daddy's hair." A third wrote: "How sweet and a fun event! Can't believe how much Romy has grown. She looks like she really looks up to Wilf."

The Johnson kids played with gumball machines during their outing

Last month, Carrie headed out to enjoy the Winter Wonderland with her eldest child, Wilfred. The wife of the former Prime Minister shared two sweet photos of their adventure out, and it was once again clear ] that the young boy had inherited his father's hair.

Fans noticed Wilfred has inherited his dad's blonde hair

In one photo, the two-year-old was on a merry-go-round as he sat atop a model motorcycle, while the second one saw her embracing her young son on a different merry-go-round.

On this occasion, the pair had sat atop a leopard, and Carrie covered her young son's face with a location sticker for the Winter Wonderland.

