Boris Johnson's wife Carrie takes part in 'bake off' - and you won't believe it

Boris Johnson's wife Carrie takes part in 'bake off'

Carrie Johnson was spotted sharing a string of fabulous photos on social media on Friday as she took part in a bake off - but it's not what you think.

The wife of Boris Johnson, 34, put her baking skills to the test as she and her friends all took part in The Big London Bake, where guests have 90 minutes to create a culinary masterpiece, much like the beloved Channel 4 programme.

Showcasing a number of the creations on Instagram, Carrie captioned a post: "We came, we baked, and we didn't win. But we laughed A LOT. #bakeoff #soggybottom."

In the featured photo from the carousel, Carrie couldn't be happier as she and her five friends posed for the camera holding up their bakes.

Carrie and her friends were very proud of their creations

One of the cakes created by the team, appeared to be a large sponge covered in desiccated coconut and light blue icing. It also featured two snowmen on the top surrounded by sporadically placed mini marshmallows. There was also, what appeared to be, the top of a Christmas tree and a large orange star made out of icing.

Another photo showed Carrie studying what looked like the method sheet, alongside full bowls of butter and sugar. Other snaps from the fun evening captured the group larking about, as well as a full shot of all the cakes lined up ready to be assessed.

One of the masterpieces included snowmen figures

Friends and fans rushed in to leave comments on the update. One follower penned: "Such fun!!! Love the creation!!" alongside two heart eyes emojis.

A second added: "Your snowman is adorable! Classic The Snowman colors." A third penned: "I’m desperate to do this."

It looked like a fabulous evening!

Carrie and her husband, former Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, tied the knot in a secret ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in May 2021 before celebrating with family and friends with a lavish party earlier this year at Daylesford House in the Cotswolds, a 1,500-acre estate.

