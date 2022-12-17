Kathie Lee Gifford celebrates wonderful family news just in time for the holidays The former Today host has lots to be thankful for

Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be a grandmother again! The TV personality's model daughter is pregnant with her first child and the news will be welcomed by the star.

Cassidy Gifford took to social media on Friday and made the announcement that she and her husband, Ben Wierda, are expecting a baby.

Alongside a photo of three stockings - including a tiny one - hung above the fireplace, she wrote: "A whole lot extra to be praising Jesus for this Christmas. Our little peanut arriving June 2023. Jeremiah 1:5."

Fans and friends rushed to send their congratulations and commented: "So happy for you," and, "Ahhhhhhhhhh this is so so so so so so exciting."

Her pregnancy comes two years after the couple got married.

Kathie loves nothing more than being a mom to her two children and her son, Cody, was delighted to make her a first time grandmother earlier this year.

Kathie's daughter did a cute pregnancy reveal on Instagram

She told People how she first found out the news, revealing: "I had just arrived home to begin my book tour on the Today Show the next morning, adding that she was seated at a table with Cody and Erika [his wife] and their longtime friend Christine Gardner.

"Cody and Erika handed both of us something that was wrapped and asked that we please open at the same time. It was a two-sided frame and mine read, 'Can't wait to meet you Grandma,' on one side and on the other was a photo of Cody and Erika holding their ultrasound.

Kathie's daughter is pregnant with her first child

"It took a moment to realize that this was their baby which meant that it was my baby too and I freaked and ran to hug Erika and so did Christine. To which Cody said, 'What about me?'"

Kathie shares her two children with her late husband Frank.

