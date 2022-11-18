Carrie Johnson shares rare photo of son Wilfred – and his hair is just like Boris Johnson's The wife of the former PM is a mum-of-two

Carrie Johnson is a doting mum-of-two and on Friday she headed out to enjoy the Winter Wonderland with her eldest child, Wilfred.

The wife of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared two sweet photos of their adventure out, and it was clear from the snaps that the young boy had inherited his father's hair! In one photo, the two-year-old was on a merry-go-round as he sat atop a model motorcycle, while the second one saw her embracing her young son on a different merry-go-round.

On this occasion, the pair had sat atop a leopard, and Carrie covered her young son's face with a location sticker for the Winter Wonderland.

Both had made sure to wrap up warm for their day out, with Carrie in a festive jumper with skinny jeans while Wilfred had a very warm coat that was covered in rainbow-coloured balls.

During his time as Prime Minister, Boris Johnson was widely known for his unkempt hair that garnered many a press headline.

Wilfred definitely appears to be following in his father's footsteps with his blonde mop, but we're sure mum Carrie makes sure that it's well-groomed!

Carrie and Wilfred enjoyed a day out

Alongside Wilfred, Carrie and Boris also share daughter Romy Iris Charlotte, who was born last December.

The name Romy is after Carrie's aunt, Rosemary, while Iris is from the Greek word for rainbow - a nod to the fact she is a 'rainbow baby' - a child born after miscarriage or stillbirth.

The tot's second middle name is a tribute to the Prime Minister's mother Charlotte Johnson Wahl, who passed away in 2021. In the post, Carrie said: "Welcome to the world darling Romy. Born on December 9 at 9.02am.

Boris is famous for his hair

"Romy Iris Charlotte Johnson. Romy after my aunt, Rosemary. Iris from the Greek, meaning rainbow. Charlotte after Boris' late mum who we miss so much."

She added: "Wilf has been stroking Romy's hair, giving big kisses and playing with his matchbox cars right next to her crib, just in case she feels like joining too."

Romy's birth came after Carrie revealed that she had suffered from a miscarriage at the beginning of 2021.

