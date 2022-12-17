GMA3's T.J. Holmes' daughter prepares for bittersweet milestone The star has reportedly split from his wife

As T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's romance continues to make waves, his young daughter, who he shares with his wife, Marilee Feibig, is preparing for a big day.

The GMA3 host is a proud father to Brianna, and regularly gushed about her on social media before he deleted his Instagram account.

Now, T.J. will likely be feeling emotional as Brianna gears up toward a big birthday in the new year.

January will mark the month when she turns ten, and it will be a bittersweet day for them all. T.J.'s little girl is growing up fast and before he knows it, she'll be a teenager.

Her birthday comes at a challenging time for the family as he has reportedly left his wife to embark on a romance with Amy.

Amy and T.J.'s relationship was made public when the Daily Mail posted photos of them on vacation together.

T.J. shares his youngest daughter with his wife, Marilee

The images showed T.J. with his hand on Amy's bottom and they were also snapped holding hands in the back of a car.

They have both been placed on hiatus by ABC bosses as the network works out how to deal with their relationship reveal.

Amy - who is married to actor, Andrew Shue - was recently photographed with T.J. again, marking their first public outing together since news of their affair broke.

T.J. is reportedly in a relationship with co-host, Amy Robach

In photos published by the Daily Mail, the co-stars walked arm-in-arm as they wrapped up against the cold in New York.

They both smiled while making their way to The Capital Grille to grab lunch and while they didn't pack on the PDA inside they looked relaxed and carefree as they enjoyed their meal.

T.J. has been married to Marilee for twelve years and Amy has been married to her husband for the same amount of time.

