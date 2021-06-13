Carrie Symonds stuns in sustainable fashion as she dines with The Queen in rented dress The Prime Minister's wife championed the future of fashion

The UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrived at the Eden Project with wife Carrie Johnson (née Symonds) on Friday evening to attend a reception for the G7 leaders at the summit in Cornwall.

Boris' wife Carrie looked incredible in a floral-print silk midi dress by one of The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite brands, The Vampire's Wife and a pair of stunning yellow heels from Prada.

In a conscious bid to champion sustainability, Carrie's G7 wardrobe broke the boundaries of luxe fashion – and we're in love with her look.

According to the MailOnline, the Prime Minister's wife rented both her dress and shoes for the occasion – a fashion first for the G7 summit and quite the statement from Carrie, who has been known to champion sustainable brands and advocate for better environmental practices.

Carrie Johnson was a vision in sustainable fashion

In keeping with her horticultural day out, the glamorous 33-year-old opted for a floral number similar to The Queen and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Carrie's £805 midi dress was rented from HURR and is described by the designer as "crafted in the UK from lustrous silk-satin printed with yellow and red flowers".

Teaming her accessories perfectly, Carrie paired her look with a Gucci 'Dionysis Satin Shoulder Bag' in yellow, and her sunshine Prada heels rented from My Wardrobe HQ.

It's not the first time Carrie was seen sporting sustainable fashion during her visit to Cornwall. Despite her husband Boris opting to take a 1-hour flight to Cornwall from London, Carrie chose to sport a further sustainable fashion choice - a pink Roksanda dress upon her arrival to Carvis Bay, also rented from the luxury fashion rental service, My Wardrobe HQ.

The Prime Minister's wife sported a stunning pink gown for her arrival in Cornwall

According to Insider, Boris' eco bride also opted to rent her bohemian style wedding dress for their ceremony just over two weeks ago.

Opting for an alternative chic Christos Costarellos number, the bride not only defied tradition in her style by swapping a tulle veil for an elegant floral headband – but also hired her £2,586 wedding dress for just £45 per day.

